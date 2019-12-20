Jarrett scores 31, Jackson State defeats Portland 73-63

PORTLAND (AP) — Tristan Jarrett scored 31 points and Jackson State snapped an eight-game road losing streak, getting past Portland 73-63 on Thursday night.

Roland Griffin had 14 points the Tigers (3-8) and Jayveous McKinnis added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Chase Adams had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Pilots (8-4). Takiula Fahrensohn added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Tigers used a 13-0 run in the first half to take the lead for good but Jacob Tryon had a 3-pointer and three-point play in a 9-0 run that cut the deficit to two in the closing minute. Jarrett hit a 3-pointer to make it 37-32 at the half.

Jackson State stretched the lead with a 14-2 run early in the second half. The Pilots made a late run to get within seven with just under two minutes to play but the Tigers made six free throws in the final 65 seconds to close it out.

