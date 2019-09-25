Jaguars' Ramsey misses practice because of back injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey missed practice Wednesday because of an apparent back injury, the latest chapter in his trade request.

Ramsey showed up on the injury report and was not at practice during the part open to the media. Coach Doug Marrone chuckled through a series of questions about his star player and said "his back got tight."

Marrone adds "it's normal. His back has gotten tight before. My back's tight, a couple guys' backs are tight. A couple guys have hamstrings. Everyone gets the stuff."

Ramsey missed practice Monday because of an apparent illness . That came a little more than a week after the disgruntled defender called his agent and said "my time is up here in Jacksonville."

Ramsey told a podcast that his trade request stemmed from "some disrespectful things said on their end" in a meeting after Jacksonville's loss at Houston on Sept. 15.

FILE - In this June 11, 2019, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey walks to the field for an NFL football practice in Jacksonville, Fla.

