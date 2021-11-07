Skip to main content
Jacksonville 9, Buffalo 6

Buffalo 3 3 0 0 6
Jacksonville 3 3 0 3 9
First Quarter

Jac_FG Wright 39, 8:57. Drive: 13 plays, 54 yards, 6:03. Key Plays: Lawrence 11 pass to Arnold; Lawrence 4 pass to Shenault on 3rd-and-16; Lawrence 2 run on 3rd-and-4; Lawrence 23 pass to Agnew on 4th-and-2. Jacksonville 3, Buffalo 0.

Buf_FG Bass 24, 3:54. Drive: 13 plays, 48 yards, 5:03. Key Plays: McKenzie kick return to Buffalo 46; J.Allen 15 run on 3rd-and-3; J.Allen 12 run on 3rd-and-10; J.Allen 16 pass to Sanders. Buffalo 3, Jacksonville 3.

Second Quarter

Buf_FG Bass 41, 10:59. Drive: 12 plays, 48 yards, 6:24. Key Plays: J.Allen 14 pass to Diggs; J.Allen 2 pass to Beasley on 3rd-and-2; J.Allen 22 run on 3rd-and-31. Buffalo 6, Jacksonville 3.

Jac_FG Wright 55, 5:30. Drive: 11 plays, 38 yards, 5:29. Key Plays: Lawrence 12 pass to M.Jones; Lawrence 6 pass to Shenault on 3rd-and-4; C.Hyde 15 run. Buffalo 6, Jacksonville 6.

Fourth Quarter

Jac_FG Wright 21, 12:10. Drive: 10 plays, 27 yards, 4:45. Key Plays: J.Allen 11 interception return to Buffalo 30; Lawrence 16 pass to Arnold; Lawrence 9 pass to Shenault on 3rd-and-10; Lawrence 3 run on 4th-and-1. Jacksonville 9, Buffalo 6.

A_63,110.

Buf Jac
FIRST DOWNS 17 16
Rushing 2 5
Passing 15 5
Penalty 0 6
THIRD DOWN EFF 6-15 2-13
FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-1 2-2
TOTAL NET YARDS 301 218
Total Plays 65 57
Avg Gain 4.6 3.8
NET YARDS RUSHING 72 79
Rushes 14 27
Avg per rush 5.143 2.926
NET YARDS PASSING 229 139
Sacked-Yds lost 4-35 2-12
Gross-Yds passing 264 151
Completed-Att. 31-47 17-28
Had Intercepted 2 0
Yards-Pass Play 4.49 4.633
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 3-3-3 4-1-0
PUNTS-Avg. 3-49.333 4-45.0
Punts blocked 0 0
FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 129 33
Punt Returns 1-0 1-14
Kickoff Returns 4-129 0-0
Interceptions 0-0 2-19
PENALTIES-Yds 12-118 8-54
FUMBLES-Lost 2-1 1-1
TIME OF POSSESSION 30:38 29:22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 5-50, Singletary 6-16, Moss 3-6. Jacksonville, Hyde 21-67, Agnew 1-11, Lawrence 3-4, Ogunbowale 1-1, Shenault 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 31-47-2-264. Jacksonville, Lawrence 15-26-0-118, Beathard 2-2-0-33.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Beasley 8-33, Singletary 7-43, Diggs 6-85, Sanders 4-65, Moss 2-18, McKenzie 2-10, Sweeney 2-10. Jacksonville, Arnold 4-60, Shenault 4-24, Agnew 3-27, M.Jones 3-21, Manhertz 1-9, Hyde 1-6, Ogunbowale 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS_Buffalo, McKenzie 1-0. Jacksonville, Agnew 1-14.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Buffalo, McKenzie 4-129. Jacksonville, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Buffalo, Wallace 6-1-0, Neal 4-1-0, Edmunds 3-4-0, Phillips 3-2-0, Lotulelei 3-1-0, Poyer 3-1-0, White 2-4-.5, Milano 2-2-0, Hyde 2-1-0, T.Johnson 2-0-0, Hughes 1-1-0, Addison 1-0-1, Allen 1-0-0, Butler 1-0-0, Oliver 1-0-0, Rousseau 1-0-0, Singletary 1-0-0, Epenesa 0-1-.5. Jacksonville, J.Allen 8-0-1, Ford 6-0-0, Jack 5-2-0, Wilson 5-2-0, Campbell 4-1-0, Smoot 3-0-1, Griffin 2-1-0, Bryan 2-0-2, Jenkins 2-0-0, Robertson-Harris 2-0-0, Wingard 2-0-0, Brown 1-1-0, Lawson 1-1-0, Hamilton 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Buffalo, None. Jacksonville, J.Allen 1-11, Ford 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Jacksonville, Wright 47, Wright 42.

OFFICIALS_Referee Land Clark, Ump Paul King, HL Tom Stephan, LJ Brian Bolinger, FJ Michael Banks, SJ Anthony Flemming, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Jimmy Oldham.