Jackson scores 31 to lead Akron past Central Michigan 80-67

Loren Cristian Jackson scored 31 points for his third 30-plus game of the season, and Akron defeated Central Michigan 80-67 on Friday night.

Jackson made 11-of-16 shots from the floor, including 5 of 9 beyond the arc, and all four of his free-throw attempts. He also reached the 30-point mark against Toledo (33) on Jan. 18 and Ohio (35) on Jan. 25.

Channel Banks had 14 points for Akron (19-6, 9-3 Mid-American Conference). Tyler Cheese and Xeyrius Williams each had 11 points.

Travon Broadway had 17 points for the Chippewas (13-11, 6-5). Dallas Morgan added 14 points, and Devontae Lane had 12 points.

Akron faces Western Michigan on the road on Tuesday. Central Michigan plays Ohio on the road on Tuesday.

