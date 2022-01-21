Jackson completes Clippers' rally past 76ers for 102-101 win AARON BRACY, Associated Press Jan. 21, 2022 Updated: Jan. 21, 2022 10:55 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The 76ers lost the lead — and then their cool.
Reggie Jackson scored 19 points, including two free throws with 18.2 seconds remaining, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a 24-point second-half deficit to beat Joel Embiid and Philadelphia 102-101 on Friday night.