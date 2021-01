JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Tristan Jarrett had 21 points and 12 rebounds and Jackson State topped the century mark for the first time this season overwhelming Mississippi Valley State 106-56 on Saturday.

Jayveous McKinnis had 15 points and 19 rebounds for Jackson State (3-5, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Ken Evans added 14 points. Isaiah Williams had 12 points.