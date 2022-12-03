Jackson St. 69, SMU 68

Cook 4-8 2-2 10, Mansel 2-9 0-0 4, T.Young 11-17 1-3 28, Evans 2-10 0-2 5, C.Young 6-13 1-2 18, Jones 2-2 0-0 4, Adams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 4-9 69.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute