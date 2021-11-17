Jackson Davis scores 18 as Indiana battles past St. John's
1 of12 St. John's Stef Smith (3) makes a pass against Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 St. John's Dylan Addae-Wusu (5) shoots over Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Indiana's Rob Phinisee (1) goes to the basket against St. John's Tareq Coburn (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 St. John's Joel Soriano (11) goes to the basket against Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 St. John's Julian Champagnie (2) goes to the basket against Indiana's Race Thompson (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks against St. John's Aaron Wheeler (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 St. John's Stef Smith (3) shoots over Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Indiana's Race Thompson (25) is defended by St. John's Julian Champagnie (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 18 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked two shots as Indiana fended off a relentless charge by St. John's 76-74 Wednesday night in the Gavitt Games, a series pitting the Big Ten against the Big East.
The Red Storm (2-1) were visiting Indiana's Assembly Hall for the first time in 29 years and made it memorable, remorselessly whittling a 14-point first-half deficit down to a chance to win at the buzzer.