Jackson, Boston lead Clippers' rout of Hornets, 115-90 STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer Jan. 30, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Reggie Jackson and Brandon Boston Jr. each scored 19 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Charlotte Hornets 115-90 on Sunday to improve to 4-3 on their current road trip.
Marcus Morris Sr. added 16 points and Luke Kennard had 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for the Clippers, who’ll wrap up an eight-game road trip on Monday at Indiana. Justise Winslow also had a big game with 13 points and eight rebounds as the Clippers’ bench outscored Charlotte’s reserves 62-21.