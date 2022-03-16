Jack Roslovic scores 2, Columbus beats Ottawa 4-1
Columbus Blue Jackets center Jack Roslovic slides the puck past Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg to score during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario.(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Yegor Chinakhov (59) knocks Ottawa Senators center Josh Norris off the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario.(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke pushes Ottawa Senators right wing Tyler Ennis into Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario.(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
Columbus Blue Jackets center Sean Kuraly collides with Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub along the boards during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario.(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Bean congratulates goaltender Elvis Merzlikins after an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario.(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
Columbus Blue Jackets center Cole Sillinger pressures Ottawa Senators center Colin White as he tries to put the puck past goaltender Elvis Merzlikins during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario.(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators left wing Alex Formenton pushes Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Justin Danforth into Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario.(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
11 of11
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jack Roslovic scored twice, Elvis Merzlikins stopped 30 shots, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night to extend their winning streak to three games.
Eric Robinson and Sean Kuraly, with an empty-net goal, also scored for Columbus (31-27-3).