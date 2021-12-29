Ja Morant scores 41 points, Grizzlies beat slumping Lakers PHIL STUKENBORG, Associated Press Dec. 29, 2021 Updated: Dec. 29, 2021 11:06 p.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 41 points, Desmond Bane added 20 and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame a 14-point second-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 104-99 on Wednesday night.
LeBron James led Los Angeles with 37 points — a day short of his 38th birthday — and 13 rebounds and a season-high eight 3-pointers. Russell Westbrook added a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.
PHIL STUKENBORG