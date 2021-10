3 1 of 3 Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils' preseason game against the New York Islanders was canceled Thursday night due to a power outage in part of Prudential Center.

The lights in one area of the arena went out before the start of the game and could not be restored. After consulting with the NHL and the Islanders, it was decided that conditions were unsuitable for both teams and the game was canceled.