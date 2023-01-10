Iowa St. 84, Texas Tech 50

Batcho 2-4 0-1 4, Obanor 2-4 3-3 7, Harmon 6-13 1-2 14, Isaacs 3-13 3-3 10, Tyson 2-8 0-0 5, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Fisher 1-2 0-0 2, Jennings 1-1 0-1 2, Walton 2-2 0-0 6, D.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, C.Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 7-10 50.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies