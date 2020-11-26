Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
IOWA (1-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Warnock 26 4-7 5-6 5-13 6 1 14
Czinano 24 7-12 5-8 1-5 2 3 19
Clark 26 10-17 4-4 1-8 4 3 27
Marshall 21 4-9 0-0 0-1 1 2 11
Martin 21 2-3 0-0 3-4 1 1 4
Cook 10 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 2 2
Meyer 19 0-4 0-0 0-2 2 0 0
Sanders 5 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Sevillian 16 0-0 2-2 0-2 2 1 2
Goodman 13 4-6 1-2 2-5 0 3 9
Jensen 13 2-3 0-0 0-0 0 2 5
Wetering 6 0-1 1-2 0-2 0 0 1
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 35-66 18-24 13-44 18 19 96

Percentages: FG 53.030, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Clark 3-6, Marshall 3-5, Warnock 1-2, Jensen 1-2, Meyer 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Goodman 2, Meyer 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Czinano 5, Clark 4, Marshall 2, Martin 2, Warnock 1, Goodman 1, Wetering 1, Team 1)

Steals: 10 (Clark 3, Marshall 2, Sevillian 2, Warnock 1, Cook 1, Goodman 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
N. IOWA (0-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gunnels 19 1-4 4-4 2-8 0 0 6
Maahs 21 5-12 2-2 0-1 1 4 14
Kroeger 20 2-5 0-0 1-2 5 3 5
Morgan 17 1-4 0-0 1-1 0 2 3
Rucker 27 5-11 0-0 0-2 4 0 11
Barney 11 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 1 3
McCullough 12 0-2 1-2 2-2 1 2 1
Wolf 17 2-8 1-2 3-5 3 0 5
Finley 30 8-18 4-5 3-6 0 2 22
Green 26 4-6 0-2 1-2 2 4 11
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-72 12-17 14-34 16 18 81

Percentages: FG 4.278, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Green 3-5, Maahs 2-4, Finley 2-7, Kroeger 1-3, Morgan 1-2, Rucker 1-3, Barney 1-1, Gunnels 0-2, McCullough 0-1, Wolf 0-4)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Wolf 2, Green 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Gunnels 4, Kroeger 3, Rucker 3, Finley 2, Maahs 1, Barney 1, Green 1)

Steals: 11 (Maahs 2, Kroeger 2, Rucker 2, Gunnels 1, Morgan 1, Wolf 1, Finley 1, Green 1)

Technical Fouls: None

N. Iowa 14 22 22 23 81
Iowa 24 19 38 15 96

A_365

Officials_Tim Daley, Tiara Cruse, Erika Herriman-Camarota