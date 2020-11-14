Recommended Video:

Iowa 7 7 0 21 35
Minnesota 0 0 0 7 7
First Quarter

IOW_Ragaini 1 run (Duncan kick), 5:42.

Second Quarter

IOW_Goodson 7 run (Duncan kick), 8:31.

Fourth Quarter

IOW_Smith-Marsette 8 pass from Petras (kick failed), 13:12.

IOW_Goodson 1 run (Goodson run), 8:56.

IOW_Sargent 14 run (Duncan kick), 6:37.

MIN_Bateman 4 pass from Morgan (Lantz kick), :14.

___

IOW MIN
First downs 20 19
Rushes-yards 35-235 40-145
Passing 111 167
Comp-Att-Int 9-18-1 16-33-2
Return Yards 0 46
Punts-Avg. 3-44.3 6-36.8
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 2-25 8-85
Time of Possession 23:50 36:10

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Iowa, Goodson 20-142, Sargent 9-86, Petras 3-14, Ragaini 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Smith-Marsette 1-(minus 6). Minnesota, Ibrahim 33-144, Morgan 7-1.

PASSING_Iowa, Petras 9-18-1-111. Minnesota, Morgan 16-33-2-167.

RECEIVING_Iowa, Tracy 3-36, Smith-Marsette 2-20, Beyer 1-28, Goodson 1-12, Ragaini 1-10, LaPorta 1-5. Minnesota, Bateman 8-111, Autman-Bell 3-24, Wiley 2-14, Ibrahim 2-8, Brown-Stephens 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Iowa, Duncan 50.