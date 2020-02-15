Ionescu adds milestone as No. 3 Oregon beats No. 7 UCLA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ruthy Hebard scored 30 points, Sabrina Ionescu had 18 points and added another milestone to her amazing collegiate career as third-ranked Oregon defeated No. 7 UCLA 80-66 on Friday night in a matchup of the top two women's teams in the Pac-12 Conference.

Ionescu — who also had eight assists and seven rebounds — joined former Gonzaga standout Courtney Vandersloot as the only players in NCAA history to have 2,000-plus points and 1,000-plus assists. Both played for Kelly Graves, who was at Gonzaga before coming to Oregon.

Hebard had 10 points in the first quarter as the Ducks (23-2, 12-1 Pac-12) led throughout for their 11th straight win. The senior also had 17 rebounds for her 12th double-double this season and 51st of career.

Michaela Onyenwere led UCLA (21-3, 10-3) with 23 points and Japreece Dean added 14. The Bruins missed 21 of their 23 3-point attempts.

Oregon scored the first seven points and was up 22-8 at the end of the first quarter as the Ducks went nine of 14 from the field while the Bruins were two of 17 and missed their first eight 3-point attempts.

The Ducks led 48-28 at halftime and extended their lead to 26 midway through the third quarter before the Bruins started to battle back. Onyenwere scored six during a run of 13 straight points late in the third and early in the fourth.

UCLA got within 74-64 late in the fourth quarter before Oregon scored six of the final eight points.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: This is the Ducks' fifth victory over a Top 10 team this season with the average margin of victory being 17 points. Three of the wins have come on the road.

UCLA: The Bruins had a 14-game home winning streak snapped. They have won 72 of their last 81 at Pauley Pavilion with three of the losses coming to Oregon.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Finishes its weekend in Los Angeles against USC on Sunday.

UCLA: Hosts No. 11 Oregon State on Monday.