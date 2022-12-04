Iona 90, Canisius 60

Okpoh 1-1 1-2 3, Henderson 3-9 0-0 8, Long 0-1 2-2 2, Moultrie 5-12 0-0 11, Staveskie 5-13 0-0 13, Dinkins 4-9 0-0 9, Y.Fritz 1-7 0-0 2, J.Fritz 4-9 2-4 10, Maslennikov 0-5 0-1 0, Uijtendaal 0-2 0-0 0, Gadsden 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 23-69 7-11 60.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute