Iona 84, Marist 57

Joseph 8-12 3-5 19, Shema 5-5 0-0 12, JeanLouis 1-7 2-2 4, Jenkins 10-18 0-0 23, Weiss 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 8-13 0-1 16, Florence 2-3 0-0 5, Brookshire 1-4 0-0 2, Ibine Ayo 1-1 0-0 3, Sunday 0-1 0-0 0, Carey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-65 5-8 84.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies