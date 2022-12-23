Iona 83, Seattle 72

Ibine Ayo 3-4 0-0 7, Joseph 8-14 10-14 26, Shema 4-9 2-2 11, Clayton 1-4 3-3 5, Jenkins 6-13 5-6 19, Davis 3-7 0-0 6, Slazinski 3-5 2-2 9, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Brookshire 0-2 0-0 0, Weiss 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 22-27 83.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies