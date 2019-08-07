https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Indians-5-Rangers-1-14288703.php
Indians 5, Rangers 1
|Texas
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Da.Sntn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Naquin lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Puig dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|W.Clhun lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Jo.Rmir 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Hineman cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|F.Reyes rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Knr-Flf 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mercado cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pence ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen cf-lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Frsythe 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plwecki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mathis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|DShelds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|29
|5
|9
|5
|Texas
|000
|000
|010—1
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|13x—5
E_Lindor (7). DP_Texas 1, Cleveland 2. LOB_Texas 1, Cleveland 5. 2B_Lindor (25), C.Santana (22), Jo.Ramirez (28), Kipnis 2 (18). HR_W.Calhoun (9), Jo.Ramirez (16). CS_G.Allen (2). SF_F.Reyes (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Lynn L,14-7
|7
|4
|2
|1
|3
|8
|Chavez
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|S.Kelley
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|Clippard
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|H.Wood
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A.Cole W,3-1
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|O.Perez H,14
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Wittgren S,3-5
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Lynn (Puig). WP_Lynn.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, John Libka.
T_2:55. A_24,888 (35,225).
