Indianapolis 31, Houston 3

Houston 0 3 0 0 - 3 Indianapolis 7 3 14 7 - 31 First Quarter Ind_P.Campbell 51 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 1:52. Second Quarter Ind_FG Badgley 41, 12:59. Hou_FG Fairbairn 31, 6:16. Third Quarter Ind_Alie-Cox 28 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 11:50. Ind_J.Taylor 4 run (Badgley kick), 6:37. Fourth Quarter Ind_J.Taylor 11 run (Badgley kick), 4:47. A_57,947. ___ Hou Ind First downs 19 15 Total Net Yards 353 388 Rushes-yards 29-124 26-174 Passing 229 214 Punt Returns 1-3 2-8 Kickoff Returns 4-91 2-58 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-16 Comp-Att-Int 29-43-2 11-20-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-14 2-9 Punts 5-42.4 5-43.4 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 4-25 2-10 Time of Possession 34:33 25:27 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Houston, Ingram 18-73, Lindsay 7-39, D.Johnson 2-7, Mills 2-5. Indianapolis, Taylor 14-145, Hines 4-13, Mack 5-12, Pittman 1-3, Wentz 2-1. PASSING_Houston, Mills 29-43-2-243. Indianapolis, Wentz 11-20-0-223. RECEIVING_Houston, Cooks 9-89, N.Collins 4-44, Akins 4-41, C.Moore 4-14, Lindsay 2-15, Brown 2-8, Ingram 2-8, D.Johnson 1-14, Conley 1-10. Indianapolis, Hilton 4-80, Pittman 2-35, P.Campbell 1-51, Alie-Cox 1-28, Taylor 1-13, Hines 1-9, Dulin 1-7. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.