Indianapolis 28, Minnesota 11
|Minnesota
|3
|0
|0
|8
|—
|11
|Indianapolis
|0
|15
|3
|10
|—
|28
Min_FG Bailey 21, 9:01. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 5:59. Key Plays: Osborn kick return to Minnesota 22; Cousins 18 pass to Thielen; Cousins 13 pass to Thielen on 3rd-and-5; Autry 15-yard roughing the passer penalty on 3rd-and-10; Cook 16 run.
Ind_Taylor 5 run (Blankenship kick), 11:45. Drive: 4 plays, 35 yards, 1:29. Key Play: Rivers 16 pass to Pittman.
Ind_safety, 4:54. Drive: 3 plays, -2 yards, 1:05.
Ind_FG Blankenship 28, 1:10. Drive: 8 plays, 58 yards, 3:44. Key Plays: Rivers 14 pass to Alie-Cox on 3rd-and-5; Rivers 33 pass to Alie-Cox.
Ind_FG Blankenship 38, :24. Drive: 4 plays, 9 yards, 00:21. Key Plays: Willis 43 interception return to Minnesota 29; Rivers 5 pass to Pittman on 3rd-and-6.
Ind_FG Blankenship 38, 9:27. Drive: 4 plays, 2 yards, 1:26. Key Play: Moore 16 interception return to Minnesota 22.
Ind_Pascal 2 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 14:00. Drive: 10 plays, 65 yards, 6:25. Key Plays: H.Hill 5-yard illegal contact penalty on 3rd-and-7; Rivers 14 pass to Pascal; Rivers 27 pass to Alie-Cox.
Ind_FG Blankenship 44, 8:47. Drive: 6 plays, 36 yards, 3:43. Key Play: Rivers 28 pass to Hilton.
Min_Cook 3 run (Cook run), 5:20. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:27. Key Plays: Cousins 24 pass to O.Johnson on 3rd-and-12; Cousins 17 pass to Jefferson.
A_2,500.
|Min
|Ind
|FIRST DOWNS
|12
|24
|Rushing
|3
|11
|Passing
|5
|10
|Penalty
|4
|3
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|2-9
|3-11
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|1-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|175
|354
|Total Plays
|47
|67
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|5.3
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|80
|151
|Rushes
|18
|40
|Avg per rush
|4.4
|3.8
|NET YARDS PASSING
|95
|203
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-18
|2-11
|Gross-Yds passing
|113
|214
|Completed-Att.
|11-26
|19-25
|Had Intercepted
|3
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|3.3
|7.5
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-2-1
|7-4-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-42.0
|2-43.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|77
|126
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|4-40
|Kickoff Returns
|4-77
|2-27
|Interceptions
|1-0
|3-59
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-45
|9-93
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|21:35
|38:25
RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 14-63, Mattison 3-13, Ham 1-4. Indianapolis, Taylor 26-101, Wilkins 9-40, Campbell 1-7, Rivers 4-3.
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 11-26-3-113. Indianapolis, Rivers 19-25-1-214.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Jefferson 3-44, Thielen 3-31, Cook 2-8, O.Johnson 1-24, Mattison 1-3, I.Smith 1-3. Indianapolis, Alie-Cox 5-111, Pittman 4-37, Hilton 3-28, Pascal 3-19, Taylor 2-9, Dulin 1-6, Hines 1-4.
PUNT RETURNS_Minnesota, None. Indianapolis, Hines 4-40.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Minnesota, Osborn 3-66, Ham 1-11. Indianapolis, Dulin 1-24, Wilkins 1-3.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Minnesota, Kendricks 11-1-0, H.Hill 7-0-1, Gladney 6-0-0, J.Johnson 4-2-0, Wilson 4-2-0, H.Smith 4-1-0, Harris 3-3-0, Holmes 3-2-0, Odenigbo 3-2-0, Hughes 3-1-0, Stephen 3-0-0, Ngakoue 2-1-1, Watts 2-0-0, Wonnum 1-0-0. Indianapolis, Leonard 5-1-0, Moore 4-1-0, Willis 3-0-0, Okereke 2-1-0, Blackmon 2-0-0, Hooker 2-0-0, Stallworth 2-0-0, Stewart 2-0-0, Buckner 1-2-1.5, Lewis 1-1-1, Houston 1-1-.5, Banogu 1-1-0, Autry 1-0-0, Carrie 1-0-0, Rodgers 1-0-0, Walker 1-0-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Minnesota, Wilson 1-0. Indianapolis, Willis 1-43, Moore 1-16, Carrie 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Alex Kemp, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Greg Bradley, FJ Terry Brown, SJ Jabir Walker, BJ Matt Edwards, Replay James Nicholson.