Indiana 125, Brooklyn 116

Duarte 3-8 0-0 9, Smith 3-14 1-2 8, Jackson 8-13 2-2 18, Haliburton 7-16 6-6 26, Hield 6-14 0-0 17, Johnson 2-5 0-0 5, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Bitadze 2-2 1-4 5, Mathurin 8-16 10-10 32, Nembhard 1-6 2-2 5, Brissett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-94 22-26 125.
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1
- A Darien running record, football explosion and volleyball
- Wave by the numbers: Darien XC runs wild in two states
- Darien football shuts out Bridgeport Central for first victory