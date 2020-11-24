In the wake of Thompson injury, Warriors add guard Wanamaker

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Free agent guard Brad Wanamaker has signed with the Golden State Warriors, giving the team additional depth in the wake of Klay Thompson's Achilles injury that will sideline him all season.

The Warriors announced the deal Tuesday, two days after acquiring guard Kelly Oubre from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a trade for draft picks.

Thompson will miss the season after tearing his right Achilles tendon while playing a pickup game in Southern California last Wednesday. He already sat out the coronavirus-shortened season recovering from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee that he injured during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Wanamaker spent the past two seasons with Boston. He averaged 6.9 points, 2.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds while playing 19.3 minutes in 71 games with one start for the Celtics during 2019-20. He shot an NBA-best 92.6% from the free-throw line, making 126 of 136 shots.

