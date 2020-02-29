Impact rally to beat Revolution 2-1 in MLS season opener

MONTREAL (AP) — Maximiliano Urruti broke a tie with a long shot in the 80th minute in the Montreal Impact’s 2-1 comeback victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday in their MLS season opener.

Romell Quioto scored in the first half, and Clement Diop made five saves in Thierry Henry's MLS coaching debut.

Teal Bunbury scored for the Revolution. Matt Turner allowed two goals on three shots.

New England appeared to have taken a 2-1 lead in the 73rd minute when substitute Wilfried Zahibo put the ball past Diop following a free kick. But referee Chris Penso went to the video replay and determined Zahibo was offside. Seven minutes later, Urruti caught Turner off his line and lobbed the ball over him from the edge of the penalty area. New England's Tajon Buchanan headed a ball off the post in the 87th minute.