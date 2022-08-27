Skip to main content
Illinois 38, Wyoming 6

Wyoming 3 0 3 0 6
Illinois 7 10 7 14 38
First Quarter

ILL_C.Brown 14 pass from DeVito (C.Griffin kick), 14:19.

WYO_FG Hoyland 22, :34.

Second Quarter

ILL_C.Brown 11 run (C.Griffin kick), 8:12.

ILL_FG C.Griffin 26, 4:33.

Third Quarter

WYO_FG Hoyland 46, 12:15.

ILL_P.Bryant 6 pass from DeVito (C.Griffin kick), 2:56.

Fourth Quarter

ILL_C.Brown 5 run (C.Griffin kick), 14:56.

ILL_Love 33 run (C.Griffin kick), 6:49.

WYO ILL
First downs 10 26
Total Net Yards 212 473
Rushes-yards 31-182 41-258
Passing 30 215
Punt Returns 1-10 4-28
Kickoff Returns 2-40 2-53
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-40
Comp-Att-Int 5-20-1 30-40-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts 8-38.25 4-46.25
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 4-41 7-76
Time of Possession 23:24 36:36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Wyoming, Swen 17-98, Peasley 8-76, Braasch 4-9, James 2-(minus 1). Illinois, C.Brown 19-151, Love 3-46, McCray 8-31, Hayden 7-28, DeVito 2-4, (Team) 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_Wyoming, Peasley 5-20-1-30. Illinois, DeVito 27-37-0-192, Sitkowski 3-3-0-23.

RECEIVING_Wyoming, Cobbs 2-14, Braasch 1-7, Pelissier 1-5, Welch 1-4. Illinois, Williams 7-26, Hightower 4-32, P.Bryant 3-42, Washington 3-26, C.Brown 3-16, Morris 2-18, Hayden 2-12, McCray 2-7, Reiman 1-12, Marchese 1-10, Beatty 1-8, M.Scott 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Illinois, C.Griffin 51, C.Griffin 41.

