Idaho 84, Pacific 81

Frank 1-1 1-2 3, Jones 11-14 9-12 31, Moffitt 9-13 2-2 20, Salih 3-8 0-0 8, R.Smith 0-7 2-3 2, T.Smith 1-6 0-0 2, Burris 7-9 0-0 18. Totals 32-58 14-19 84.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute