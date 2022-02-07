Ice dancers propel US to 1st Olympic silver in teams SALLY HO, Associated Press Feb. 7, 2022
BEIJING (AP) — Madison Chock and ice dance partner Evan Bates knew what they were up against as figure skating's team competition drew to a close at the Beijing Olympics and the American chances of a silver medal started to slip away.
“I had heard the Russians’ (score) right before we skated and I was like ‘Oh, that’s such a hefty score,’” Chock said in a dark hallway inside Capital Indoor Stadium on the third day of the medley event. “And then it was like: ‘All right. Focus.'”