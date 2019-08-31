Huskers RB facing porn charges enters game in 3rd quarter

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska running back Maurice Washington, who faces pornography charges in California stemming from an incident in high school, entered the No. 24 Cornhuskers' game against South Alabama in the third quarter Saturday.

Coach Scott Frost did not say before the game whether Washington would play or be held out for disciplinary reasons. Dedrick Mills was the starter.

Washington, a sophomore, faces a felony count of possessing a video or photograph of a person under 18 who is engaging in or simulating sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of distributing that video without consent, leading to the person suffering emotional distress. He has pleaded not guilty. Washington has a court hearing scheduled Tuesday in San Jose.

He is accused of obtaining a video of his former girlfriend performing a sex act, storing it on his cellphone and sending it to the girl in March 2018. Washington is not depicted in the video.

___

