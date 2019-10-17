Hurricanes-Sharks Sums
|Carolina
|1 0 1—2
|San Jose
|3 1 1—5
First Period_1, San Jose, Kane 2 (Hertl, E.Karlsson), 8:36. 2, Carolina, Hamilton 5 (Aho, Teravainen), 10:46. 3, San Jose, Kane 3 (Burns, Labanc), 17:19 (pp). 4, San Jose, Kane 4 (Hertl, Burns), 19:43 (pp). Penalties_Niederreiter, CAR, (tripping), 16:26; Svechnikov, CAR, (tripping), 19:37.
Second Period_5, San Jose, Goodrow 3, 14:37. Penalties_Slavin, CAR, (tripping), 7:08; Thornton, SJ, (holding stick), 9:08; Marleau, SJ, (hooking), 15:17; Goodrow, SJ, (hooking), 16:32.
Third Period_6, Carolina, Haula 6 (McGinn, Dzingel), 15:41. 7, San Jose, Hertl 2 (Couture, Kane), 19:07. Penalties_Niederreiter, CAR, (tripping), 6:28; Labanc, SJ, (holding), 12:12.
Shots on Goal_Carolina 16-12-10_38. San Jose 7-11-4_22.
Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 4; San Jose 2 of 4.
Goalies_Carolina, Reimer 2-2-0 (21 shots-17 saves). San Jose, Jones 2-3-0 (38-36).
A_15,143 (17,562). T_2:29.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Kiel Murchison.