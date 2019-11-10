Hunter leads Long Beach St. over San Diego 74-62

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Chance Hunter had 21 points and nine rebounds as Long Beach State beat San Diego 74-62 on Saturday.

Colin Slater had 18 points for Long Beach State (1-1). Michael Carter III added 14 points.

Joey Calcaterra scored a career-high 20 points for the Toreros (0-2). Jared Rodriguez added 11 points. James Jean-Marie had 12 rebounds in addition to his nine points.

Marion Humphrey, the Toreros' second leading scorer heading into the contest at 14 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).

Long Beach State matches up against Stanford on the road on Tuesday. San Diego faces La Verne at home on Monday.

