Hughes, Carry lead Duquesne past Lamar 66-56

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Hughes had 17 points and 10 rebounds as Duquesne defeated Lamar 66-56 on Tuesday night for coach Keith Dambrot's 450th career win.

Sincere Carry added 16 points for the Dukes (2-0), Maceo Austin chipped in 15 and Baylee Steele had nine rebounds.

T.J. Atwood had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals (2-1). Davion Buster added 11 points and V.J. Holmes had 10.

Duquesne faces Lipscomb at home on Friday. Lamar plays Mount St. Mary's at home on Friday.

