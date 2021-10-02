Howell shines as UNC tops rival Duke, 38-7 MITCHELL NORTHAM, Associated Press Oct. 2, 2021 Updated: Oct. 2, 2021 6:57 p.m.
North Carolina running back Ty Chandler (19) runs while Duke defensive end Caleb Oppan (97) and Duke safety Lummie Young IV (23) reach to tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
North Carolina tight end Garrett Walston (84) and offensive lineman Jordan Tucker (74) celebrate with North Carolina running back Ty Chandler (19) following Chandler's touchdown against Duke during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) reacts following a touchdown against Duke during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) is tackled by Duke linebacker Shaka Heyward (42) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
North Carolina running back Ty Chandler (19) scores a touchdown as Duke cornerback Leonard Johnson (33) misses the tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
North Carolina players celebrate around the victory bell following an NCAA college football game against Duke in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) runs for a touchdown against Duke during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) gets airborne following a reception against Duke during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Duke head coach David Cutcliffe looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
North Carolina tight end Kamari Morales (88) scores a touchdown while Duke defensive end Caleb Oppan (97) and Duke safety Jaylen Stinson (16) miss the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
15 of15
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Sam Howell threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns and North Carolina topped Duke 38-7 on Saturday, keeping hold of the coveted Victory Bell for a third straight year.
“Really, really proud of our guys,” UNC coach Mack Brown said. “People better hang on because we’re going to keep getting better. The program is getting better. We saw signs of it on defense today. And now we just got to get our offense to continue to grow as well.”
Written By
MITCHELL NORTHAM