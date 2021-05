Astros first. Jose Altuve doubles. Michael Brantley grounds out to shallow infield, Josh Fleming to Yandy Diaz. Alex Bregman singles. Jose Altuve scores. Yordan Alvarez walks. Alex Bregman to second. Carlos Correa walks. Yordan Alvarez to second. Alex Bregman to third. Yuli Gurriel singles to right field. Carlos Correa to second. Yordan Alvarez scores. Alex Bregman scores. Kyle Tucker strikes out swinging. Myles Straw called out on strikes.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 3, Rays 0.