Houston-Oakland Runs

Recommended Video:

Athletics second. Mark Canha called out on strikes. Matt Olson walks. Khris Davis homers to center field. Matt Olson scores. Robbie Grossman flies out to deep center field to George Springer. Ramon Laureano grounds out to second base to Yuli Gurriel.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 2, Astros 0.

Athletics third. Sean Murphy homers to center field. Tommy La Stella singles to right center field. Marcus Semien singles to center field. Tommy La Stella to second. Jake Lamb grounds out to second base. Marcus Semien out at second. Tommy La Stella to third. Mark Canha strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 3, Astros 0.

Astros fourth. Alex Bregman homers to left field. Kyle Tucker singles to center field. Carlos Correa homers to center field. Kyle Tucker scores. Yuli Gurriel lines out to center field to Ramon Laureano. Josh Reddick flies out to center field to Ramon Laureano. Martin Maldonado strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 3, Athletics 3.

Athletics fourth. Matt Olson homers to center field. Khris Davis singles to right center field. Robbie Grossman doubles to deep right field. Khris Davis to third. Ramon Laureano called out on strikes. Sean Murphy grounds out to third base, Alex Bregman to Yuli Gurriel. Tommy La Stella strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 4, Astros 3.

Athletics fifth. Marcus Semien singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Alex Bregman. Chad Pinder pinch-hitting for Jake Lamb. Chad Pinder grounds out to shortstop, Carlos Correa to Yuli Gurriel. Marcus Semien to third. Mark Canha out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Kyle Tucker. Marcus Semien scores. Matt Olson flies out to shallow left field to Michael Brantley.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Athletics 5, Astros 3.

Astros sixth. Carlos Correa strikes out swinging. Yuli Gurriel flies out to deep center field to Ramon Laureano. Josh Reddick reaches on error. Fielding error by Marcus Semien. Martin Maldonado singles to left field. Josh Reddick to second. George Springer doubles to left field. Martin Maldonado to third. Josh Reddick scores. Jose Altuve singles to left field, advances to 2nd. George Springer scores. Martin Maldonado scores. Michael Brantley singles to right field. Jose Altuve scores. Alex Bregman lines out to shortstop to Marcus Semien.

4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Astros 7, Athletics 5.

Astros seventh. Kyle Tucker flies out to shallow left field to Robbie Grossman. Carlos Correa homers to center field. Yuli Gurriel hit by pitch. Josh Reddick lines out to deep left field to Robbie Grossman. Martin Maldonado strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 8, Athletics 5.

Astros ninth. Alex Bregman walks. Kyle Tucker singles to right field. Alex Bregman to third. Carlos Correa singles to right center field. Kyle Tucker to third. Alex Bregman scores. Yuli Gurriel out on a sacrifice fly to deep left center field to Robbie Grossman. Carlos Correa to second. Kyle Tucker scores. Aledmys Diaz pinch-hitting for Josh Reddick. Aledmys Diaz strikes out swinging. Martin Maldonado grounds out to shallow infield, T.J. McFarland to Matt Olson.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 10, Athletics 5.