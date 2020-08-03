Houston-L.A. Angels Runs

Astros second. Michael Brantley walks. Yuli Gurriel walks. Josh Reddick walks. Yuli Gurriel to second. Michael Brantley to third. Kyle Tucker strikes out on a foul tip. Jack Mayfield called out on strikes. Dustin Garneau walks. Josh Reddick to second. Yuli Gurriel to third. Michael Brantley scores. George Springer walks. Dustin Garneau to second. Josh Reddick to third. Yuli Gurriel scores. Jose Altuve reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Dustin Garneau out at third.

2 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 2, Angels 0.

Angels third. David Fletcher walks. Luis Rengifo strikes out swinging. David Fletcher steals second. Anthony Rendon called out on strikes. Justin Upton walks. Brian Goodwin walks. Justin Upton to second. David Fletcher to third. Albert Pujols homers to left field. Brian Goodwin scores. Justin Upton scores. David Fletcher scores. Taylor Ward grounds out to second base, Jose Altuve to Yuli Gurriel.

4 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 4, Astros 2.

Astros seventh. Alex Bregman homers to center field. Michael Brantley strikes out swinging. Yuli Gurriel doubles to deep left center field. Josh Reddick called out on strikes. Kyle Tucker grounds out to first base, David Fletcher to Matt Thaiss.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 4, Astros 3.

Astros ninth. Michael Brantley doubles to left center field. Yuli Gurriel lines out to center field to Brian Goodwin. Josh Reddick singles to shallow center field. Myles Straw scores. Kyle Tucker lines out to deep right center field to Taylor Ward.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 4, Angels 4.

Astros tenth. Carlos Correa lines out to deep right field to Taylor Ward. Kyle Tucker to third. Garrett Stubbs out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Michael Hermosillo. Kyle Tucker scores. George Springer strikes out swinging.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 5, Angels 4.

Angels tenth. Michael Hermosillo singles to center field. Anthony Rendon scores. Brian Goodwin strikes out swinging. Albert Pujols is intentionally walked. Taylor Ward walks. Jared Walsh to second. Michael Hermosillo to third. Max Stassi pops out to first base to Yuli Gurriel. Matt Thaiss called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 5, Angels 5.

Astros eleventh. Jose Altuve grounds out to shallow infield, Jacob Barnes to Matt Thaiss. Alex Bregman singles to shallow center field. George Springer scores. Myles Straw called out on strikes. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to second base, Luis Rengifo to Matt Thaiss.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 6, Angels 5.