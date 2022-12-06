Skip to main content
Houston Christian 100, Maine-Fort Kent 33

Andrade 0-3 0-0 0, Franz 2-8 0-0 6, Guerrero 4-15 0-0 10, Huynh 2-11 3-4 8, Petty 3-8 0-0 7, Wilson 0-7 0-0 0, Sherrod 1-6 0-0 2, Evans 0-3 0-0 0, Lettman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-61 3-4 33.

HOUSTON CHRISTIAN (3-7)

Hofman 7-8 1-1 17, Maring 5-8 2-2 12, King 2-8 2-3 8, Klanjscek 5-8 0-0 10, Long 5-9 4-4 16, Harris 2-6 0-1 4, Achara 3-6 1-2 7, Bazil 6-9 2-2 15, Moore 0-3 0-0 0, Arnold 2-3 0-2 5, Gates 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 40-73 12-17 100.

Halftime_Houston Christian 47-23. 3-Point Goals_Maine-Fort Kent 6-23 (Franz 2-4, Guerrero 2-8, Petty 1-2, Huynh 1-5, Andrade 0-1, Evans 0-1, Wilson 0-2), Houston Christian 8-21 (Hofman 2-3, King 2-4, Long 2-5, Arnold 1-2, Bazil 1-3, Moore 0-1, Klanjscek 0-3). Fouled Out_Andrade. Rebounds_Maine-Fort Kent 22 (Franz 7), Houston Christian 55 (King 13). Assists_Maine-Fort Kent 5 (Andrade 3), Houston Christian 20 (King 6). Total Fouls_Maine-Fort Kent 14, Houston Christian 13. A_320 (1,000).

