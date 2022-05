Astros first. Jose Altuve homers to center field. Michael Brantley lines out to shallow infield to Xander Bogaerts. Aledmys Diaz strikes out swinging. Yordan Alvarez flies out to deep center field to Kike Hernandez.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 1, Red sox 0.

Red sox first. Kike Hernandez pops out to shallow right field to Yuli Gurriel. Rafael Devers triples to deep right field. J.D. Martinez out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Kyle Tucker. Rafael Devers scores. Xander Bogaerts homers to left field. Alex Verdugo grounds out to first base to Yuli Gurriel.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 2, Astros 1.

Red sox third. Kike Hernandez reaches on error. Throwing error by Jeremy Pena. Rafael Devers doubles to deep left field. Kike Hernandez scores. J.D. Martinez strikes out swinging. Xander Bogaerts lines out to deep center field to Chas McCormick. Alex Verdugo grounds out to shallow right field, Jose Altuve to Yuli Gurriel.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Red sox 3, Astros 1.

Red sox fourth. Trevor Story walks. Franchy Cordero reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow right field. Trevor Story to second. Fielding error by Jose Altuve. Bobby Dalbec flies out to deep right center field to Chas McCormick. Trevor Story to third. Christian Vazquez singles to shallow center field. Franchy Cordero to second. Trevor Story scores. Kike Hernandez singles to left field. Christian Vazquez to second. Franchy Cordero scores. Rafael Devers walks. Kike Hernandez to second. Christian Vazquez to third. J.D. Martinez grounds out to shortstop. Rafael Devers out at second.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Red sox 5, Astros 1.