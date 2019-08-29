https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Houston-8-Tampa-Bay-6-14396498.php
Houston 8, Tampa Bay 6
|Tampa Bay
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|7
|Sogard 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Springer rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Meadows rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Choi 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Bregman ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|García cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Wendle 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Aguilar dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Marisnick cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|200
|102
|—
|6
|Houston
|000
|300
|32x
|—
|8
E_Sogard (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Houston 6. 2B_Choi (15), Altuve (23), Bregman 2 (30), Díaz (6). 3B_Wendle (1). HR_Choi (12), Adames (17), Gurriel (27). SF_Wendle (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Yarbrough
|6
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Castillo, L, 2-8, BS, 8-10
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Drake
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Houston
|Cole
|6
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|14
|Harris, W, 4-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Osuna
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
WP_Cole.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:09. A_25,539 (41,168).
