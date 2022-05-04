Houston 7, Seattle 2

|Seattle
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|31
|7
|10
|7
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|France dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Fairchild ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Toro 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kelenic rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Castro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Torrens c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick cf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|Houston
|130
|102
|00x
|—
|7