Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 5
|Houston
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|Springer cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Brantley lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|2
|3
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Smith c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Garneau c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Pederson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lux dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mayfield pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Houston
|100
|000
|015
|—
|7
|Los Angeles
|031
|010
|000
|—
|5
E_Muncy (3). DP_Houston 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Houston 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Springer (6), Díaz (2), Reddick (11), Smith (5), Pederson (4). 3B_Seager (1). HR_Taylor (4), Hernández (5). SF_Gurriel (5), Pollock (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Valdez
|5
|5
|5
|5
|1
|7
|Castellanos
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Pérez
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|James W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pressly S,9-12
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Urías
|6
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Báez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Treinen
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Jansen L,3-1 BS,10-12
|0
|5
|5
|4
|0
|0
|Kolarek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Jansen pitched to 6 batters in the 9th.
WP_Valdez.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:15.
