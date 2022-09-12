Houston 7, Detroit 0

|Houston
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|7
|13
|6
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Greene cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Peña ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|W.Castro rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dubón cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Haase c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|5
|0
|1
|3
|Candelario dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Kreidler 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reyes lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Houston
|201
|020
|002
|—
|7
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0