Skip to main content
Sports

Houston 7, Detroit 0

Houston Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 7 13 6 Totals 31 0 6 0
Altuve 2b 5 2 2 0 Greene cf 3 0 1 0
Peña ss 5 2 3 1 W.Castro rf 4 0 1 0
Alvarez lf 4 1 2 0 Báez ss 4 0 1 0
Dubón cf 0 0 0 0 Haase c 4 0 2 0
Bregman 3b 4 1 2 1 Torkelson 1b 4 0 0 0
Tucker rf 5 0 1 3 Candelario dh 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 5 0 1 1 Kreidler 3b 3 0 0 0
Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0
McCormick cf-lf 4 0 1 0 Reyes lf 3 0 1 0
Maldonado c 3 1 1 0
Houston 201 020 002 7
Detroit 000 000 000 0

E_Maldonado (2). DP_Houston 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Houston 8, Detroit 5. 2B_Peña (18), Gurriel (36), W.Castro (17). SB_Altuve (17), Peña (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Valdez W,15-5 9 6 0 0 1 8
Detroit
Rodriguez L,3-5 5 10 5 5 1 2
Foley 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hill 2 0 0 0 1 2
Vest 1 3 2 2 0 1

HBP_Vest (Maldonado). WP_Valdez, Rodriguez.

More for you

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:43. A_13,054 (41,083).

Written By