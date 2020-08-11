https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Houston-6-San-Francisco-4-15474270.php
Houston 6, San Francisco 4
|San Francisco
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|Totals
|32
|6
|7
|5
|Yastrzemski cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Reddick rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Solano 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Flores dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Slater rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Tucker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tromp c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Longoria ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dubón 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|013
|—
|4
|Houston
|014
|001
|00x
|—
|6
E_Tromp (1), Solano 2 (5). DP_San Francisco 1, Houston 0. LOB_San Francisco 4, Houston 7. 2B_Solano 2 (9), Gurriel (5), Brantley (6), Bregman (6). HR_Slater (3), Maldonado (1). SB_Tucker (3), Slater (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Webb L,1-1
|3
|1-3
|4
|5
|2
|1
|3
|Menez
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|García
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Selman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|McCullers Jr. W,2-1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|James
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Pressly S,1-2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
James pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
HBP_McCullers Jr. (Slater), Menez (Gurriel). WP_Webb.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:07.
