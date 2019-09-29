Houston 6, L.A. Angels 3

Houston Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 6 6 6 Totals 32 3 5 3 Springer rf 2 0 0 0 Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0 Tucker pr-rf 1 2 0 0 Goodwin cf 4 1 1 1 Altuve 2b 5 1 3 3 Pujols dh 4 0 0 0 Bregman ss 3 1 0 0 Calhoun rf 4 1 1 0 Mayfield ss 0 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 1 2 2 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 K.Smith c 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 Díaz 3b 3 1 0 0 Ward lf 2 0 0 0 Reddick lf 4 1 1 3 Cowart 3b 3 0 0 0 Straw lf 0 0 0 0 Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 Marisnick cf 4 0 1 0

Houston 000 005 100 — 6 Los Angeles 100 200 000 — 3

DP_Houston 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Houston 6, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Altuve (25). 3B_Marisnick (2). HR_Altuve (30), Reddick (13), Goodwin (16), Simmons (6). SB_Gurriel (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Verlander W,20-6 6 4 3 3 0 12 Rondón H,18 1 0 0 0 1 0 Pressly H,30 1 0 0 0 0 0 Osuna S,37-43 1 1 0 0 0 1

Los Angeles Suarez 5 3 2 2 2 6 Bard L,3-2 BS,0-0 1 1 3 3 1 2 Middleton 1-3 1 1 1 2 0 Mejía 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 0 T.Cole 1 1 0 0 0 0

Suarez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Bard (Díaz), Rondón (Walsh). WP_Verlander.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Ben May.

T_2:55. A_35,814 (45,050).