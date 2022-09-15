Houston 5, Oakland 2

LOB_Oakland 5, Houston 8. 2B_Murphy (33), Tucker (26), Alvarez (22), Mancini (5), Vázquez (1). 3B_Murphy (2). HR_Díaz (11).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Kaprielian 6 5 2 2 4 4 Payamps L,1-3 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 Moll 0 2 1 1 0 0 Ruiz 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

Houston McCullers Jr. 6 2 2 2 4 11 S.Martinez W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Smith H,5 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Neris H,25 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Montero S,13-15 1 0 0 0 0 2

Moll pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Moll (Bregman). WP_McCullers Jr..

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_3:14. A_26,543 (41,168).