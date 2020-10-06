https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Houston-5-Oakland-2-15626444.php
Houston 5, Oakland 2
|Houston
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|5
|6
|5
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|2
|Springer cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|La Stella 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pinder 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Canha lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Davis dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Piscotty rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Grossman ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|002
|120
|000
|—
|5
|Oakland
|010
|100
|000
|—
|2
DP_Houston 3, Oakland 2. LOB_Houston 2, Oakland 1. 2B_Brantley (1). HR_Springer 2 (2), Maldonado (1), Davis (2), Pinder (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Valdez W,1-0
|7
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Paredes H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pressly S,1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|Manaea L,0-1
|4
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Petit
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Minor
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soria
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trivino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Minor (Bregman).
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ron Kulpa; Right, Tripp Gibson; Left, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:54.
