Houston 49, Tulane 31
|Tulane
|17
|7
|7
|0
|—
|31
|Houston
|7
|14
|21
|7
|—
|49
TUL_Clark 64 interception return (M.Glover kick), 13:42.
HOU_Car 5 run (Witherspoon kick), 11:07.
TUL_J.Johnson 1 fumble return (M.Glover kick), 9:23.
TUL_FG M.Glover 39, 3:50.
TUL_Pratt 1 run (M.Glover kick), 13:50.
HOU_Tune 1 run (Witherspoon kick), 9:47.
HOU_Street 23 pass from Tune (Witherspoon kick), 3:53.
HOU_Car 3 run (Witherspoon kick), 7:53.
TUL_Jh.Jackson 8 pass from Pratt (M.Glover kick), 5:53.
HOU_Stevenson 97 kickoff return (Witherspoon kick), 5:36.
HOU_Porter 1 run (Witherspoon kick), :46.
HOU_Stevenson 41 pass from Tune (Witherspoon kick), 14:03.
|TUL
|HOU
|First downs
|16
|22
|Rushes-yards
|45-70
|43-157
|Passing
|141
|319
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-25-0
|20-33-2
|Return Yards
|57
|205
|Punts-Avg.
|8-51.2
|3-41.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|3-3
|Penalties-Yards
|8-66
|10-84
|Time of Possession
|28:47
|31:13
RUSHING_Tulane, Carroll 18-34, Huderson 7-31, A.Jones 7-14, Pratt 13-(minus 9). Houston, Porter 11-57, Ke.Walker 6-32, Car 7-30, Tune 12-15, Stevenson 1-8, Fullbright 1-7, T.Brown 3-5, C.Smith 2-3.
PASSING_Tulane, Pratt 11-25-0-141. Houston, Tune 20-33-2-319.
RECEIVING_Tulane, D.Watts 2-50, Huderson 2-20, A.Jones 2-19, Robertson 1-14, P.Watts 1-13, Daniels 1-9, Jh.Jackson 1-8, James 1-8. Houston, Stevenson 5-118, Corbin 4-46, Bradley 2-45, Singleton 2-23, Car 2-21, Dell 1-26, Street 1-23, C.Smith 1-8, B.Smith 1-6, Trahan 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Witherspoon 47.