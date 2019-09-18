https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Houston-4-Texas-1-14448117.php
Houston 4, Texas 1
|Texas
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|Choo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Calhoun lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Solak 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Chirinos c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|Houston
|000
|012
|10x
|—
|4
DP_Texas 0, Houston 1. LOB_Texas 4, Houston 6. 2B_Santana (22). 3B_Chirinos (1). HR_Mazara (18), Gurriel (29), Bregman (37), Alvarez (26).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Lynn L,14-11
|7
|7
|4
|4
|1
|8
|Leclerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Houston
|Verlander W,19-6
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Rondón H,18
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Harris H,25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Osuna S,34-40
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:45. A_39,650 (41,168).
