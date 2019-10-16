https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Houston-4-N-Y-Yankees-1-14537110.php
Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
|Houston
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|3
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marisnick pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Encarnación dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Hicks cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Houston
|110
|000
|200
|—
|4
|New York
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
E_Severino (1). LOB_Houston 10, New York 9. 2B_Maldonado (1), Encarnación (3). HR_Altuve (4), Reddick (1), Torres (3). SB_Altuve (1). SF_Gurriel (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Cole W,3-0
|7
|4
|0
|0
|5
|7
|Smith
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Harris H,2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Osuna S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|Severino L,0-1
|4
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Green
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kahnle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottavino
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Britton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cessa
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Ottavino pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Cessa (Bregman). WP_Britton.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Mark Carlson; Right, Cory Blaser; Left, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:44. A_48,998 (47,309).
