Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Houston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 3 4 3 Totals 32 1 5 1
Altuve 2b 3 1 1 0 Meadows lf 3 0 0 0
Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 Brosseau ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 3 1 1 1 Margot cf 4 0 2 0
Alvarez dh 3 1 0 0 Lowe 2b-lf 4 1 2 0
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 Arozarena rf 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 2 Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0
Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 Y.Díaz 1b 3 0 0 1
Straw cf 4 0 1 0 Tsutsugo dh 4 0 0 0
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 0 1 0
Zunino c 3 0 0 0
Houston 300 000 000 3
Tampa Bay 000 000 001 1

DP_Houston 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Houston 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Altuve (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Urquidy W,2-2 7 4 0 0 1 5
Raley H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pressly S,4-4 1 1 1 1 1 0
Tampa Bay
Fleming L,1-3 6 3 3 3 5 4
Strickland 2 1 0 0 0 0
Reed 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Pressly.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:40. A_7,335 (25,000).